Man booked for making objectionable comments against Operation Sindoor

18:26

Police have booked a man in Eath, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Operation Sindoor on social media, officials said on Sunday.





In his complaint, Sub-Inspector Karam Veer Singh said, "On May 10, I was on patrolling duty, when a provocative video on Facebook from the account of Vikky Khan (Sahil Khan) went viral. In the video, insulting comments were made on Operation Sindoor carried out against Pakistan."





"Comments were also made against the BJP, due to which there is anger among the people. An attempt was made to make an adverse impact on the national unity," Singh said.





Based on the complaint lodged by Singh, a case was registered against Vikky Khan (Sahil Khan) under section 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act at the Kasganj police station on Saturday.





Screenshots and technical evidence of the post have been collected by the local police and cyber cell, police said.





The accused would be arrested soon. -- PTI