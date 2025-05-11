HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man booked for making objectionable comments against Operation Sindoor

Sun, 11 May 2025
Police have booked a man in Eath, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Operation Sindoor on social media, officials said on Sunday.

In his complaint, Sub-Inspector Karam Veer Singh said, "On May 10, I was on patrolling duty, when a provocative video on Facebook from the account of Vikky Khan (Sahil Khan) went viral. In the video, insulting comments were made on Operation Sindoor carried out against Pakistan."

"Comments were also made against the BJP, due to which there is anger among the people. An attempt was made to make an adverse impact on the national unity," Singh said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Singh, a case was registered against Vikky Khan (Sahil Khan) under section 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act at the Kasganj police station on Saturday.

Screenshots and technical evidence of the post have been collected by the local police and cyber cell, police said.

The accused would be arrested soon.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Drone, pistol recovered near Ferozepur border
LIVE! Drone, pistol recovered near Ferozepur border

Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'
Operation Sindoor: 'Don't Mess With India'

'This strike has certainly enhanced your image.''Otherwise, people would have called you a damp squib, capable of doing nothing except talking big.'

Might of Indian military felt in Rawalpindi: Rajnath
Might of Indian military felt in Rawalpindi: Rajnath

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces not only struck Pakistani military bases near the border but their might was even felt in Rawalpindi where the headquarters of the Pakistani Army is located, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

Putin proposes direct peace talks with Ukraine
Putin proposes direct peace talks with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed holding direct peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 without any preconditions, a move welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who insisted that Moscow must agree...

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'

'I am worried that Pakistan will still feel compelled to take substantive military action beyond this apparent drone activity.''If so, the crisis could persist for a while more and dangerous days are still ahead.'

