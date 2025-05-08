Malegaon blast judgement on July 31

12:14





Seventeen years ago, on September 29, 2008, the blast at Malegaon town near Nashik killed six persons and injured over 100 others.

The Malegaon 2008 blast judgement is likely to be announced n July 31. Seven accused namely former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sudhakar Dhardwivedi were on trial facing charges, including criminal conspiracy and murder under IPC and sections of the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.