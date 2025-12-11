HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal declared proclaimed offender

Fri, 12 December 2025
Share:
00:41
image
A Pune court has declared fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal a proclaimed offender in a cheating case. 

Ghaywal, who is believed to be in the UK, has more than 25 cases registered against him, including 10 filed since September 17 this year when his associates allegedly shot a man in the city in a road rage incident. 

The proclamation order paves the way for police to seize his property if he does not appear before the court, said an official in Chandigarh. 

Chief Judicial Magistrate K P Jain-Desarada issued the proclamation order, observing that Ghaywal had committed an offence pertaining to obtaining SIM cards fraudulently, and since he can not be traced, it was clear that he was absconding. 

"Proclamation is made that the said accused is required to appear before this court to answer the said complaint," said the order. Authorities have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for Ghaywal, and secured a Blue Corner Notice through Interpol. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal declared proclaimed offender
LIVE! Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal declared proclaimed offender

Modi dials Trump, discusses economic ties, trade deal
Modi dials Trump, discusses economic ties, trade deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed enhancing economic ties and a potential trade deal during a phone conversation.

PIX: De Kock powers South Africa to easy win over India
PIX: De Kock powers South Africa to easy win over India

Images from the second T20 International between India and South Africa, at the PCA's New Chandigarh Stadium, Mullanpur.

IndiGo offers vouchers of Rs 10k to stranded passengers
IndiGo offers vouchers of Rs 10k to stranded passengers

The compensation would be in addition to the amount that needs to be provided to passengers for flight cancellations under DGCA norms.

Former Pak spy chief Faiz Hameed jailed for 14 years
Former Pak spy chief Faiz Hameed jailed for 14 years

Pakistan's former spy chief Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years in jail by a military court after being found guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act and engaging in political activities. This marks the first time a former...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO