Artefacts from India among items stolen in 'high value' burglary at UK museum

Fri, 12 December 2025
A number of artefacts from India dating back to the British colonial era are among over 600 "high value' items stolen in a burglary at a museum in Bristol, south-west England, the police said on Thursday. 

The Avon and Somerset Police said the items were stolen from Bristol Museum's British Empire and Commonwealth collection on September 25 and released CCTV footage of four white male suspects in an appeal for information. 

The historic collection documents the links between Britain and countries in the British Empire from the late 19th century onwards. 

"Detectives investigating a high value burglary of museum artefacts are appealing for the public's help to identify these people,' the police force said in a statement. 

"The building housed items from the Bristol Museum's British Empire and Commonwealth collection. More than 600 artefacts of various descriptions were taken by the offenders,' the police said. 

Among the items stolen in the robbery include an ivory Buddha and a waist belt buckle belonging to an East India Company officer. 

"The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city," said Detective Constable Dan Burgan of the Avon and Somerset Police. 

"These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice." -- PTI

