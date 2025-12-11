HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shinde, BJP leader Chavan meet in Nagpur to discuss civic poll strategy

Fri, 12 December 2025
Share:
00:56
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state BJP president Ravindra Chavan met on Thursday night in Nagpur to discuss the upcoming municipal corporation elections, including in Mumbai and Thane. 

The meeting between Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, and Chavan started at 9 pm at 'Devgiri' bungalow in Nagpur, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently taking place. 

Their discussion is expected to focus on whether the Shiv Sena and the BJP will jointly contest civic polls in Mumbai, Thane and several other municipal corporations across the state. 

Chavan met Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss political developments and organisational matters in Maharashtra ahead of civic polls. 

After that, Shinde and Chavan were to hold discussions on a potential Shiv Sena-BJP alliance for municipal corporation elections, which are to be held before January 31, and their meeting was part of that understanding, BJP sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal declared proclaimed offender
LIVE! Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal declared proclaimed offender

Modi dials Trump, discusses economic ties, trade deal
Modi dials Trump, discusses economic ties, trade deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed enhancing economic ties and a potential trade deal during a phone conversation.

PIX: De Kock powers South Africa to easy win over India
PIX: De Kock powers South Africa to easy win over India

Images from the second T20 International between India and South Africa, at the PCA's New Chandigarh Stadium, Mullanpur.

IndiGo offers vouchers of Rs 10k to stranded passengers
IndiGo offers vouchers of Rs 10k to stranded passengers

The compensation would be in addition to the amount that needs to be provided to passengers for flight cancellations under DGCA norms.

Former Pak spy chief Faiz Hameed jailed for 14 years
Former Pak spy chief Faiz Hameed jailed for 14 years

Pakistan's former spy chief Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years in jail by a military court after being found guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act and engaging in political activities. This marks the first time a former...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO