Shinde, BJP leader Chavan meet in Nagpur to discuss civic poll strategy

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde





The meeting between Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, and Chavan started at 9 pm at 'Devgiri' bungalow in Nagpur, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently taking place.





Their discussion is expected to focus on whether the Shiv Sena and the BJP will jointly contest civic polls in Mumbai, Thane and several other municipal corporations across the state.





Chavan met Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss political developments and organisational matters in Maharashtra ahead of civic polls.





After that, Shinde and Chavan were to hold discussions on a potential Shiv Sena-BJP alliance for municipal corporation elections, which are to be held before January 31, and their meeting was part of that understanding, BJP sources said. -- PTI

