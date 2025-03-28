HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will Rahul raise BJP's hackles during US tour in April?

Fri, 28 March 2025
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will travel to the US from April 19. According to sources, he will visit Brown University and interact with the Indian diaspora in Boston.

Earlier in September 2024, Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day visit to the US. During his visit, he travelled to Dallas, where he interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas. 

He also addressed the members of the Indian diaspora. From Dallas, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi travelled to Washington, DC, where he interacted with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

It was Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the US after he became Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Earlier in Parliament, the Lok Sabha LoP reiterated that he is never allowed to speak in the House. 

Expressing skepticism, Gandhi said that he doesn't know what the ruling party is "scared" of. "I am never allowed to speak. I don't know what they are scared of?" said Rahul Gandhi while heading towards the Parliament. On Wednesday, Gandhi had alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the House.

The LoP claimed that it was an "unsubstantiated remark" about him and that there is a convention that the Leader of Opposition is allowed to speak when he rises to do so. 

"I don't know what is going on...I requested him to let me speak...This is no way to run the House. Speaker just left and he did not let me speak...he said something unsubstantiated about me...he adjourned the House, there was no need...it is a convention, LoP is given time to speak. Whenever I stand up, I am stopped from speaking...I did nothing, I was quietly sitting," Rahul Gandhi told reporters. -- ANI

