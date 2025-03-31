Lamborghini crash: Car was driven by a YouTuber

The Lamborghini Huracan involved in the accident belongs to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, who has a following of nearly 19 million on the video-streaming platform and posts funny videos.





Two people were injured after being hit by a Lamborghini near Noida's Sector 94 roundabout on Sunday. The vehicle was seized and police officials said: "Two people were injured after being hit by a Lamborghini near the Sector 94 roundabout in the Sector-126 police station area. The car is registered in the name of Mridul and was being driven by Deepak."





"The driver, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, has been arrested, and the car has been taken into custody. Sector-126 police station has registered a case, and further legal action is being taken," the statement added.





Gaurav, an eyewitness, described the incident, saying, "I saw the car in a video of one of my influencer friends. The driver could not control the car, hit people, and then crashed into the divider. It is a Pondicherry-registered car."





One of the injured victims says, "I got injured, there is muscle tear as well...I was hit by a car. It was overspeeding. We were all labourers. Two people got injured. I fell into a drain when the car hit me."

Mridul reportedly wanted to sell the car and had spoken to Ajmer-based luxury car dealer Deepak. Yesterday, Deepak took the car for a test-drive and lost control, hitting two labourers sitting on the roadside, reports NDTV.