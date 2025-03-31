Lamborghini crash: Car was driven by a YouTuber

The FIR initially registered in connection with the Lamborghini crash in Noida, which left two labourers injured, did not mention the driver's name, prompting allegations that the police were trying to hush up the matter, reports NDTV. Noida police have now added the accused Deepak's name and arrested him.
The Lamborghini Huracan involved in the accident belongs to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, who has a following of nearly 19 million on the video-streaming platform and posts funny videos.
Mridul reportedly wanted to sell the car and had spoken to Ajmer-based luxury car dealer Deepak. Yesterday, Deepak took the car for a test-drive and lost control, hitting two labourers sitting on the roadside, reports NDTV.
Two people were injured after being hit by a Lamborghini near Noida's Sector 94 roundabout on Sunday. The vehicle was seized and police officials said: "Two people were injured after being hit by a Lamborghini near the Sector 94 roundabout in the Sector-126 police station area. The car is registered in the name of Mridul and was being driven by Deepak."
"The driver, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, has been arrested, and the car has been taken into custody. Sector-126 police station has registered a case, and further legal action is being taken," the statement added.
Gaurav, an eyewitness, described the incident, saying, "I saw the car in a video of one of my influencer friends. The driver could not control the car, hit people, and then crashed into the divider. It is a Pondicherry-registered car."
One of the injured victims says, "I got injured, there is muscle tear as well...I was hit by a car. It was overspeeding. We were all labourers. Two people got injured. I fell into a drain when the car hit me."