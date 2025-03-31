HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cong's Girija Vyas sustains burn injuries while doing 'aarti'

Mon, 31 March 2025
18:29
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Girija Vyas on Monday sustained burn injuries while performing 'aarti' in her house in Udaipur city of Rajasthan.

Vyas (79) was rushed to a private hospital in Udaipur, where she received primary treatment and was referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment.

Her brother Gopal Sharma said Vyas was performing 'aarti' during which her 'dupatta' caught fire from the burning lamp below.

The family members rushed her to the hospital. Vyas is a prominent Congress leader who has served as a minister in the state and central governments.

She was the president of the Rajasthan Congress and has also served as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW).   -- PTI

