HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lamborghini driver who hit 2 pedestrians gets bail

Mon, 31 March 2025
Share:
22:21
image
A district court on Monday granted bail to a man accused of hitting two pedestrians with his Lamborghini sportscar in Noida.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday following the accident near an under-construction building in Sector 94 in Noida, police said.

The two labourers have been identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, both hailing from Chhattisgarh.

They were admitted to a private hospital and have been operated upon, police said.

The accused's advocate, Mayank Pachori, told reporters, "The court has granted bail as the offence was bailable. The bail was granted without conditions."

He said the accident happened when Kumar was out on a test drive of the vehicle.

Kumar, a car dealer in Noida, was booked under section 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 125(B) (endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhupendra Singh, in-charge of the Sector 126 Police Station, said.

A purported video surfaced online on Sunday, showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died there.

To this, the accused asked the locals 'koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)' and came out of the car. The injured labourers said the car came towards them at a very high speed giving them no time to escape.

"I have injuries on my legs and hands... my whole body is paining," said one of the injured labourers.

During questioning on Sunday, Kumar told police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle. The car is registered in Puducherry.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lamborghini driver who hit 2 pedestrians gets bail
LIVE! Lamborghini driver who hit 2 pedestrians gets bail

Cops visit Kunal Kamra's 'home' in Mumbai
Cops visit Kunal Kamra's 'home' in Mumbai

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra failed to appear before Khar police in Mumbai on Monday in connection with a case registered against him for his "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A police team visited his...

India slams NYT report linking defence firm to Russia
India slams NYT report linking defence firm to Russia

An Indian defence firm has refuted a report in The New York Times that linked the company to a Russian arms agency, calling it "factually incorrect" and "misleading". The report suggested that military hardware supplied by a British firm...

PIX: Ashwani destroys KKR on dream IPL debut
PIX: Ashwani destroys KKR on dream IPL debut

IMAGES from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday

Parag's 'Disrespectful' Gesture Sparks ANGER
Parag's 'Disrespectful' Gesture Sparks ANGER

Following RR's six run win at the Barsapara cricket stadium, a video surfaced online showing Parag tossing a phone back to security personnel after posing for a photo with them.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD