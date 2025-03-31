Israeli police to question Netanyahu

20:59

Two key advisers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, were arrested on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into potential connections between Israeli officials and Qatar.





Although Netanyahu is not a suspect, but investigators want to question the Prime Minister.





The two men are facing serious charges, including contact with a foreign agent, bribery, fraud, breach of trust, and money laundering.





Israeli police are expected to request an extension of their detention as the investigation continues.





The case, referred to as the 'Qatar-Gate' affair, is being handled by the police's International Crime Investigations unit, Lahav 443.





A third individual, a central figure in the investigation, is also under questioning.





The police have also summoned a journalist to testify in connection with the case, after receiving the necessary approvals from the State Attorney's Office.





However, further details of the investigation have been placed under a gag order.





The police confirmed the arrests of Urich, a senior adviser to Netanyahu, and Feldstein, his former spokesman.





The Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, has also authorised the summoning of Prime Minister Netanyahu to provide testimony in the affair. Netanyahu's statements will not be used against him unless he is formally placed under investigation at a later stage.





The arrests comes shortly after Netanyahu announced his intention to appoint Vice-Admiral (ret.) Eli Sharvit as the new head of the Shin Bet.





The agency is involved in the investigation due to its focus on Qatar-related matters.





However, tensions are rising within the security establishment, with Shin Bet head Ronen Bar claiming that Netanyahu's decision to dismiss him was influenced by a conflict of interest related to the ongoing investigation. -- ANI/TPS