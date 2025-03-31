HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mumbai cops reach Kamra's Mahim home

Mon, 31 March 2025
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday failed to appear before Khar police in connection with the case registered for his 'traitor' jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while a team went to his Mahim home to 'check' his availability.

He was supposed to appear before Khar police during the day, an official said, adding it was the second time he was summoned.

"A Khar police team went to his house in Mahim, where his family stays, to check whether he would appear in connection with the case or not. Since he did not, further course of action will be decided soon," the official said.

The first notice seeking his appearance was issued last week, and the comedian's request for seven days' time was denied by police.

The Madras high court on March 28 granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra on the condition that he execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu.

Kamra had submitted he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been 'ordinarily a resident of this State (Tamil Nadu) since then' and that he feared arrest by Mumbai police.  -- PTI

