Why did BJP call Mamata a 'disgrace' after UK speech?

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya shared a video where he claimed that the people seen in the video that people purportedly belonging to the Bengali Hindus community had confronted CM Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London.





"Bengali Hindus confront West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London, raising angry slogans calling her out for the rape and murder of the lady doctor at RG Kar, crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, the genocide of Hindus, and widespread corruption," Amit Malviya posted on X.





The BJP leader further called Mamata Banerjee a "disgrace" to West Bengal. "Just a few posters that were held up to Mamata Banerjee... She is a disgrace to West Bengal. The Hindu Bengali diaspora wants her out as the Chief Minister for destroying Bengal's legacy and putting them through such ignominy," he added.





The video posted by the BJP showed the West Bengal CM facing several interruptions during which someone in the audience raised a question about the Hindus in Bengal.





"I am for all, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians," Banerjee responded, which was followed by "Go back" slogans from a section of the audience. The Chief Minister addressed one of the protesters as "brother" and said, "Please remember this... and don't do politics. It's very easy to do politics here and create negative narratives."





In a video from the interaction posted by the Trinamool Congress, the Chief Minister then responded to the protestors saying, "You encourage me, Please smile with a hope that Didi will come every time, Didi don't get bothered, Didi don't bother anybody, Didi walk just like a Royal Bengal Tiger and if you can catch me me."





Posting the video, Trinamool Congress said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) doesn't flinch. She doesn't falter. The more you heckle, the fiercer she roars. Mamata Banerjee is a Royal Bengal Tiger!"

