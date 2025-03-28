HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cash row: Delhi fire chief deposes before SC panel

Fri, 28 March 2025
The Supreme Court-appointed three-member in-house inquiry committee, probing allegations of alleged discovery of wads of cash from Delhi high court judge Yashwant Varma's residence, met Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg in New Delhi on Thursday. 

According to sources, Garg deposed before the probe panel at Haryana State Guest House at Chanakyapuri and recorded his statement. 

Garg, however, had denied claims of the cash discovery by the fire fighters. 

Earlier in the day, the leaders of six high court bar associations met Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and sought withdrawal of the recommendation to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad high court. 

Soon after the meeting, Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Anil Tiwari said the CJI had assured them of considering the demands. 

However, the CJI did not promise anything, said sources privy to the development. 

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court late on Saturday night uploaded on its website an in-house inquiry report, including photos and videos, into alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash at Justice Varma's residence. -- PTI

