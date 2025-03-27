HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
EU urges citizens to stockpile supplies amid war fears

Thu, 27 March 2025
10:46
European Union citizens should stockpile enough food and other essential supplies to sustain them for at least 72 hours in the event of a crisis, the EU Commission has said.

In new guidance released Wednesday, the commission stressed the need for Europe to shift its mindset, to foster a culture of "preparedness' and 'resilience.'

The 18-page document warns that Europe is facing a new reality marred with risk and uncertainty, citing Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, rising geopolitical tensions, sabotage of critical infrastructure, and electronic warfare as prominent factors.

The Brussels initiative appears to serve as a wake-up call for members states to the gravity of the bloc's security situation -- CNN

