EU urges citizens to stockpile supplies amid war fears

10:46





In new guidance released Wednesday, the commission stressed the need for Europe to shift its mindset, to foster a culture of "preparedness' and 'resilience.'





The 18-page document warns that Europe is facing a new reality marred with risk and uncertainty, citing Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, rising geopolitical tensions, sabotage of critical infrastructure, and electronic warfare as prominent factors.





The Brussels initiative appears to serve as a wake-up call for members states to the gravity of the bloc's security situation -- CNN

European Union citizens should stockpile enough food and other essential supplies to sustain them for at least 72 hours in the event of a crisis, the EU Commission has said.