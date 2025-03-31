Guess who clicked this picture of 'Eid ka chaand'?

11:28

The CM writes, "We are blessed to be able to spot the #ShawwalMoon so clearly with the naked eye. I haven't seen it this clearly since my childhood in my dada ji's garden. Eid mubarak everyone. Have a blessed Eid."





Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Kashmir on Monday, with the largest congregation of devotees assembled at the Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of the Dal lake. However, authorities did not allow Eid prayers at the idgah and historic Jama Masjid in the old Srinagar city.A large posse of security forces was deployed at both the places.

It's J-K CM Omar Abdullah, of course.