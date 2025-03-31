HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Guess who clicked this picture of 'Eid ka chaand'?

Mon, 31 March 2025
Share:
11:28
image
It's J-K CM Omar Abdullah, of course. 
The CM writes, "We are blessed to be able to spot the #ShawwalMoon so clearly with the naked eye. I haven't seen it this clearly since my childhood in my dada ji's garden. Eid mubarak everyone. Have a blessed Eid."

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Kashmir on Monday, with the largest congregation of devotees assembled at the Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of the Dal lake. However, authorities did not allow Eid prayers at the idgah and historic Jama Masjid in the old Srinagar city.A large posse of security forces was deployed at both the places.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump warns Zelenskyy: If you renege on mineral deal...
LIVE! Trump warns Zelenskyy: If you renege on mineral deal...

Chaos at Cong yatra in Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar leaves midway
Chaos at Cong yatra in Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar leaves midway

According to party workers, when the yatra reached near the SSB campus on Sunday, party workers were jostling with each other to come closer to Kanhaiya Kumar and take selfies with him. However, private security guards of Kanhaiya Kumar...

'Nitishji Doesn't Need Certificate For His Politics'
'Nitishji Doesn't Need Certificate For His Politics'

'Muslims in Bihar under Nitishji's rule are safest than anywhere else.'

Irked by honking, YouTuber blocks Priyanka Gandhi's convoy
Irked by honking, YouTuber blocks Priyanka Gandhi's convoy

A YouTuber has been arrested in Thrissur, Kerala, for allegedly blocking the convoy of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the police said on Monday.

7-year-old girl found dead with throat slit at Delhi home
7-year-old girl found dead with throat slit at Delhi home

Police said the incident came to light on Saturday evening when a patrolling team noticed a crowd gathered outside the house.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD