Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,700

Rescuers work at the site of a building that collapsed in Mandalay. Reuters/Stringer





The quake, which was felt as far away as Bangkok and Chinese provinces, has left many more injured or trapped under rubble, CNN reported. At least 1,700 people are dead and around 3,400 injured, according to the country's military government.





Nearly 300 others remain missing. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated that the final death toll could surpass 10,000 people based on early modeling, as per CNN.





The earthquake's epicenter was located in Myanmar's central Sagaing region, near the historic city of Mandalay. The region, home to over 1.5 million people, has been severely affected, with multiple buildings, bridges, and temples destroyed or damaged.





In Bangkok, the earthquake's impact was devastating, with at least 18 people killed and dozens more trapped under the rubble of a collapsed high-rise building. The building, which was under construction, came crashing down in a matter of minutes, claiming the lives of 11 people.









Rescue efforts are underway in Myanmar after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country, killing at least 1,700 people and leaving widespread destruction in its wake.