'Delimitation Is Not A South Versus North Issue'

11:22





The chief ministers of the southern states (except N Chandrababu Naidu who is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance) and Punjab were in Chennai to attend the meeting.





The grouse of the southern states is that the states that have implemented population control effectively are going to be penalised by losing seats due to delimitation.





And the state that is going to gain the most is UP! Then Bihar.





The southern states have asked for a 25-year freeze on delimitation. It means, don't do it now, do it later. But then, is that the solution to the problem?





Professor S Irudayarajan, demographer and an expert on migration, was formerly at the Centre for Development Studies, Kerala.





He is currently Chair of the International Institute for Migration and Development and also Chair of the KNOMAD (The Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development) World Bank working group on internal migration and urbanisation.





"Tamil Nadu has 39 MPs now, but if the total number of MPs is increased, its representation can also grow proportionally," Professor Irudayarajan tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier.





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took the initiative to invite the chief ministers of those states that are going to lose seats when the delimitation exercise happens in 2026 after the next census.