It's the Season For Biryani. During Ramzan many might have already dug into the best of biryanis. But as Eid al-Fitr approaches and the faithful wait for the moon, preparations will begin for the most glorious editions of biryani of all. Mutton biryanis, of course, rule the roost with their many versions (Hyderbadi, Dindigul, Lucknowi, Kolkata, Kashmiri) but there are many kinds out there, for all varieties of diners.