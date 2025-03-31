HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Explosion in mosque result of hatred against Muslims'

Mon, 31 March 2025
10:43
SP leader Abu Azmi
SP leader Abu Azmi
On the explosion at a mosque in Beed, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi says, "When ministers and even the chief minister will say things against Muslims every day, then there will be hatred in common man against Muslims, and this is the result of the same. 

"In Nagpur, a person said - how was a mosque built there? If it was not removed, I would destroy it, and later that person threw a bomb at the mosque, and very convenient sections were imposed against him. I demand that the strictest of sections that are imposed in terror cases must be imposed against him. NIA and ATS must do the investigation. 

"If any Muslim commits such a thing, bulldozer action is taken very quickly, but I think in this case, the bulldozer is punctured. What is happening in this country?"

A blast occurred at a mosque in Beed, Maharashtra, on Sunday, causing significant damage to the internal structure of the mosque. Two accused have been arrested in connection with a blast at a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed, police officials confirmed to ANI. 

The police added that they received the information that the accused went to the mosque and carried out the explosion with the help of gelatin. Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat said in a video statement that the village sarpanch informed the police about the incident at about 4 am. 

