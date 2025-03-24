HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MPs are getting a salary hike

Mon, 24 March 2025
16:34
The Centre on Monday notified a 24-per cent hike in the salaries of members of Parliament with effect from April 1, 2023 on the basis of the Cost Inflation Index. 

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, also increased the daily allowances for sitting members and pension and additional pension for every year of service in excess of five years for former members. 

A member of Parliament will now get Rs 1.24 lakh per month as salary as against Rs 1 lakh per month they received earlier. The daily allowance too has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, the notification said. The pension for former members of Parliament has been increased from Rs 25,000 per month to Rs 31,000 per month. 

The additional pension for every year of service in excess of five years has been increased from Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 2,500 per month. The increase in the salary has been notified in exercise of the powers granted under the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act on the basis of the Cost Inflation Index specified in the Income Tax Act of 1961. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nagpur violence: HC stays razing houses of accused
LIVE! Nagpur violence: HC stays razing houses of accused

SC collegium confirms Justice Varma's Allahabad transfer
SC collegium confirms Justice Varma's Allahabad transfer

The Supreme Court collegium has confirmed the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court. This decision comes after an inquiry was initiated against Justice Varma regarding the alleged...

Follow Balasaheb: Shinde on Kamra's 'traitor' jibe
Follow Balasaheb: Shinde on Kamra's 'traitor' jibe

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said he has followed the principle of '80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics' of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in his career and pledged to continue working for the...

Crocodile spotted on IIT Bombay campus road
Crocodile spotted on IIT Bombay campus road

A video of a huge crocodile roaming a lakeside road on the IIT Bombay's Powai campus has sent shock waves. The reptile, prima facie came out from the Powai lake, and was seen resting on a nearby road on Sunday night. An animal rescuer...

'Rhea Took Zero Money From Sushant Singh Rajput'
'Rhea Took Zero Money From Sushant Singh Rajput'

'Sushant Singh Rajput threw Rhea Chakraborty out of his house six days before he died.'

