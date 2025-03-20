HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj booked for promoting betting apps

Thu, 20 March 2025
A case was registered against six Telugu film actors, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverkonda and 19 social media influencers, for allegedly promoting betting apps, police said on Thursday. 

Actors Lakshmi Manchu, Praneetha, and Nidhi Agarwal were also booked, a police official at Miyapur Police Station said. The complainant accused the celebrities and the influencers of promoting the betting apps on social media through pop-up ads among others.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Gaming Act and IT Act on March 19, the official said. The police official further said they were planning to issue notices to those named in the FIR. Further investigation is on. PTI

