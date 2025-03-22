HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stalin chairs first JAC meet on delimitation

Sat, 22 March 2025
10:47
image
The first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation commenced in Chennai on Saturday with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin in the chair.

The meeting witness the participation of 14 leaders from at least five states and they would deliberate on the 'threat' posed by the Lok Sabha seats delimitation exercise to states with high economic growth and literacy.

The opposition BJP, which staged a black flag protest, slammed Stalin for not convening similar meetings on the Cauvery and Mullaiperiar water-sharing disputes with Karnataka and Kerala, respectively.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan described the meeting as 'corruption hiding meeting' by the respective leaders. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, 'at any cost, we cannot let down our country and our seats to be reduced'.

He claimed South India had always upheld the census regulations and family planning policies, making it a progressive region.

"Economically and in terms of literacy, we have consistently led the way. We have always protected the national interest, not just our own," he said upon his arrival in Chennai.

BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan said on the meeting that the DMK was staging the delimitation drama 'as a divisionary tactic to deflect public attention away from DMK's corrupt, failed, disastrous misrule'.

"DMK's divisive politics of fear mongering, attempting to mislead and misinform people will badly boomerang back on the DMK. Rahul Gandhi and Congress, with their mutually conflicting and contradicting stand on delimitation, are indulging in a very pathetic politics of opportunism which is utterly condemnable," Kesavan said.

Former Telangana Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said the black flag protest was to safeguard the interests of people of Tamil Nadu.

She asked Stalin if he held any meetings to solve the Cauvery problem and Mullaperiyar dam issue with the Karnataka and Kerala leaders.

"So, delimitation has not been announced, and not a single word has been uttered by the central government...Home Minister Amit Shah came to Coimbatore. He had clarified that Tamil Nadu will not be affected. The Home Minister has clarified it, so on what basis are you conducting this meeting," she asked the ruling DMK chief.

This meeting was being held 'to hide the corruption charges, to divide the people of the country'.

"The concerned CMs who are attending the meeting are doing so to hide the misgoverance in the concerned states. There are so many corruption charges in Telangana, Kerala. Their own people will be against their CMs attending this event," she claimed while speaking to PTI Videos.

"Instead of calling this a delimitation meeting, it can be called corruption hiding meeting," she added.  -- PTI

