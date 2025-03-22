Flights resume in limited capacity at Heathrow Airport

09:15

Heathrow Airport announced on Friday night that it is restarting flights after a power outage took place there that had resulted in a complete shutdown of one of the world's busiest airports.





In a series of posts on X, the Airport authorities noted that it is prioritising repatriation and relocation of aircraft and is now able to 'safely restart flights'.





The Airport added that it hopes to run a full operation on March 22 and offered apologies for the inconvenience caused.





"Our teams have worked tirelessly since the incident to ensure a speedy recovery. We're now safely able to restart flights, prioritising repatriation and relocation of aircraft. Please do not travel to the airport unless your airline has advised you to do so."





"We hope to run a full operation tomorrow and will provide further information shortly. Our priority remains the safety of our passengers and those working at the airport. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this incident."





According to media reports, the power outage lasted over fifteen hours at Heathrow, which is one of the world's busiest airports.





New York Times cited Heathrow's chief executive, Thomas Woldbye, who called the outage and disruption at Britain's largest airport 'unprecedented'.





He vowed that the airport would be operating at '100 per cent' by Saturday, however, though the ripple effects of the shutdown were expected to cause delays for travellers throughout the weekend.





London's Heathrow Airport announced on Friday a complete shutdown for the entire day due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, the airport authorities announced. -- ANI







IMAGE: A sign warning to not go to the Heathrow International Airport is placed at Victoria Underground Station, after a fire at electrical substation wiped out power at the Heathrow International Airport, in London, Britain, March 21, 2025. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters