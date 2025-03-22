HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak gives temporary nod to Starlink to operate in country

Sat, 22 March 2025
Pakistan announced on Friday that it granted temporary permission to tech billionaire Elon Musk's satellite-based internet provider Starlink to provide its service in the country.

Starlink Services is one of the most technologically advanced companies globally among those providing internet via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja confirmed in a statement, saying that Starlink has been granted temporary registration in Pakistan following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister said with the consensus of all security and regulatory bodies, Starlink has been issued a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC).

"Starlink's arrival in Pakistan will mark the formal launch of satellite internet services."

She said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would oversee compliance with fee payments and other licensing requirements by the company.

Shaza said that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, Pakistan is making significant strides towards digital transformation.

"The prime minister had directed that the internet system in Pakistan should be improved," Shaza said.

"Modern solutions like satellite internet will improve connectivity in the country."

She said that Starlink's registration was a 'whole of government' approach and that the IT ministry consulted with the Cybercrime Agency, security agencies, PTA and Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board. 

"PTA will complete Starlink's fee payment and other licensing requirements," she said.

Earlier, Musk stated in January that Starlink applied to launch internet services in Pakistan but was 'waiting for approval from the government'.  -- PTI

