Won't spare those who intimidate Muslims: Ajit Pawar

Sat, 22 March 2025
10:15
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said that any attempts to intimidate the Muslim community or create communal discord would be met with strict action, and the accused will be punished stringently.

Speaking at an Iftar gathering, hosted by him in Mumbai, Pawar emphasised the importance of unity and social harmony.

"If anyone dares to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters or tries to create communal discord, they will not be spared," he said, assuring the community of his support.

The NCP leader emphasised the importance of communal harmony and unity against divisive forces and said that festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid promote togetherness and should be celebrated collectively, as unity is the true strength of the nation.

"Many great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, and others have shown the path of social progress by taking along all religions and castes. We have to carry forward this legacy. India is a symbol of unity and diversity. We have just celebrated Holi, and now Gudi Padwa and Eid are approaching. These festivals teach us to live together. Our real strength lies in unity," Pawar said.

Assuring the Muslim community of his support, he added, "Your brother Ajit Pawar is with you. If anyone dares to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters or tries to create communal discord, they will not be spared."  -- ANI

