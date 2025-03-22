HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Supriya Sule slams Air India over delayed flight

Sat, 22 March 2025
11:08
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule criticised Air India over delaying her flight for more than one hour, and urged the Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to enforce stricter regulations to hold airlines accountable.

Sule said that her flight AI0508 was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes, noting the continuous trends of delays affecting passengers.

'I was travelling on Air India flight AI0508, which was delayed by 1 hour and 19 minutes -- part of a continuous trend of delays affecting passengers. This is unacceptable. Urging Hon'ble Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to enforce stricter regulations to hold airlines like Air India accountable for repeated delays and ensure better service standards for passengers,' Sule wrote on X.

In an another post, Sule added that these flights are never on time, affecting professionals, children, and senior citizens with their mismanagement.

'Air India flights are endlessly delayed -- this is unacceptable! We pay premium fares, yet flights are never on time. Professionals, children, and senior citizens -- all affected by this constant mismanagement. Urging the Civil Aviation Minister to take action and hold Air India accountable,' Sule wrote.

Responding on Sule's concern, Air India said that the flight was delayed due to occasional operational issues outside of their control.

'Dear Ma'am, we recognise that delays can be very frustrating. However, there are occasional operational issues outside of our control that can affect flight schedules. Your flight to Mumbai this evening was delayed by one hour due to such an issue. We appreciate your understanding,' Air India replied on Sule's post.

Last month, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged the issue of 'uncomfortable' seat during his Air India flight.  -- ANI

