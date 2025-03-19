HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tharoor stands by his comments on Russia, Ukraine

Wed, 19 March 2025
12:33
Congress MP Shahi Tharoor on Wednesday reaffirmed his stand on India's diplomatic stance and said that his earlier comments speak for themselves and that there was nothing to add. 

"The comments speak for themselves. Nothing to add," Tharoor told ANI.

Earlier in a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, Tharoor 'admitted' to wiping 'egg off his face' and conceding that India's diplomatic stance gave the country a unique position to be friendly with both Russia and Ukraine, two nations at war since 2022. -- ANI

"I am still wiping the egg off my face because I was one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticised the Indian position at the time back in February 2022," Tharoor said. 

Reacting to this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya took a dig at Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, saying that Tharoor's remarks would likely leave him "red faced". 

"This will likely leave Rahul Gandhi red faced, with the Congress media department scrambling to clarify that Shashi Tharoor's remarks reflect his personal views--not the party's official stance--despite Tharoor having led the party's charge on the issue in Parliament," he posted on X.

"Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has admitted he was wrong in opposing India's neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. He acknowledged that India's diplomatic balance has given Prime Minister Narendra Modi the unique position of being able to engage with both Ukraine and Russia without hostility," Malviya added.

