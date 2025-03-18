Assam: Pregnant elephant killed, meat taken away by poachers

19:58

According to a senior official, the carcass was spotted inside the East Apricola Proposed Reserve Forest near Topatoli village on the outskirts of the state capital.





"The carcass was decomposed and we found that some portion of the meat was cut and taken away by the poachers. However, the foetus was still there," the official said.





As per preliminary investigation, the elephant was killed around 15 days ago by suspected poachers coming from Meghalaya, he added.





"We have informed the forest department of Meghalaya and they are initiating an enquiry on that side. We have registered a wildlife case and started our probe," he said. -- PTI

