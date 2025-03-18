HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Assam: Pregnant elephant killed, meat taken away by poachers

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
19:58
File image
File image
A pregnant elephant was killed by suspected poachers for its meat and the decomposed carcass was recovered on Tuesday along Assam-Meghalaya border near Guwahati, officials said. 

According to a senior official, the carcass was spotted inside the East Apricola Proposed Reserve Forest near Topatoli village on the outskirts of the state capital. 

"The carcass was decomposed and we found that some portion of the meat was cut and taken away by the poachers. However, the foetus was still there," the official said. 

As per preliminary investigation, the elephant was killed around 15 days ago by suspected poachers coming from Meghalaya, he added. 

"We have informed the forest department of Meghalaya and they are initiating an enquiry on that side. We have registered a wildlife case and started our probe," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC judges' delegation to visit Manipur camps on Mar 22
LIVE! SC judges' delegation to visit Manipur camps on Mar 22

Sunita's village plans Diwali-like festivities tomorrow
Sunita's village plans Diwali-like festivities tomorrow

Residents of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat are celebrating her safe return to Earth with Diwali-like festivities. The village, Jhulasan, is alive with excitement and prayers for Williams' safe return after...

Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space
Sunita, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

Modi Invites Astronaut Sunita Williams to Visit India
Modi Invites Astronaut Sunita Williams to Visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, inviting her to visit India after her return from a nine-month stay at the International Space Station. In his letter, Modi expressed pride in Williams'...

SC to examine Lokpal's jurisdiction over HC judges
SC to examine Lokpal's jurisdiction over HC judges

The Supreme Court of India will examine the jurisdiction of the Lokpal, India's anti-corruption ombudsman, in entertaining complaints against sitting high court judges. The court is considering a suo motu proceeding initiated over the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD