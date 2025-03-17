HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Row as Cong leader likens Parshuram to Aurangzeb

Mon, 17 March 2025
16:57
Congress leader Rekha Vinod Jain
A woman Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, Rekha Vinod Jain, has been served a show-cause notice for comparing Parshuram, a Hindu deity, with Mughal ruler Aurangzeb on social media.  

The notice was issued by Jabalpur city Congress president, Saurabh Sharma, who sought a reply within 48 hours.  

"You have posted on social media through your Facebook ID against Parshuram, the deity of Hindu religion, and compared him with Aurangzeb... You have violated not only the Indian Constitution but also the Constitution of the Congress party, which has tarnished the secular image of the party. It has violated the secular policy of the party and the act comes under the purview of indiscipline," stated the show-cause notice issued on Sunday.  

The notice further highlights that the Congress party is a secular-based party, which respects every religion and society in India equally.  

"On the basis of the act done, this show cause notice is issued to you and within 48 hours of receiving it, you should publicly apologise for your act in relation to the post and send your reply. In case you do not publicly apologize within 48 hours and fails to send a satisfactory reply, disciplinary action will be taken against you as per the Constitution of the Congress party," it added.  

Notably, in a post on Facebook on March 12, which has now been deleted, Congress leader Rekha Vinod Jain compared the personality of Aurangzeb with Parshuram, stating Aurangzeb beheaded his brother and presented it to his father, while Parshuram beheaded his mother. -- ANI

