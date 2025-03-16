SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS to bring back astronauts

13:00

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts docks with ISS/Image courtesy Elon Musk on X





In a post on X, Musk posted, "SpaceX Dragon docks with Space Station."





In a statement, NASA stated, "NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, as the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked to the orbiting complex at 12:04 a.m. EDT, while the station was roughly 260 statute miles over the Atlantic Ocean."





After SpaceX Dragon's link-up to the forward facing port of the station's Harmony module, the crew members aboard Dragon and the space station will start conducting standard leak checks and pressurisation between the spacecraft and the station in preparation for a hatch opening scheduled for approximately 1:45 am (US time) on Sunday.





Crew-10 will join the Expedition 72 crew of NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Don Petitt, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore and Roscosmos cosmonauts Aleksandr Gorbunov, Alexey Ovchinin, and Ivan Vagner, according to the statement released by NASA.





The number of crew aboard the space station will rise to 11 people before Crew-9 members Hague, Williams, Wilmore, and Gorbunov return to Earth after the crew handover period. -- ANI

