HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS to bring back astronauts

Sun, 16 March 2025
Share:
13:00
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts docks with ISS/Image courtesy Elon Musk on X
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts docks with ISS/Image courtesy Elon Musk on X
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov docked with International Space Station, Space X CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday.  

In a post on X, Musk posted, "SpaceX Dragon docks with Space Station."  

In a statement, NASA stated, "NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov arrived at the International Space Station on Sunday, as the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked to the orbiting complex at 12:04 a.m. EDT, while the station was roughly 260 statute miles over the Atlantic Ocean."  

After SpaceX Dragon's link-up to the forward facing port of the station's Harmony module, the crew members aboard Dragon and the space station will start conducting standard leak checks and pressurisation between the spacecraft and the station in preparation for a hatch opening scheduled for approximately 1:45 am (US time) on Sunday.  

Crew-10 will join the Expedition 72 crew of NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Don Petitt, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore and Roscosmos cosmonauts Aleksandr Gorbunov, Alexey Ovchinin, and Ivan Vagner, according to the statement released by NASA. 

The number of crew aboard the space station will rise to 11 people before Crew-9 members Hague, Williams, Wilmore, and Gorbunov return to Earth after the crew handover period. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS to bring back astronauts
LIVE! SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS to bring back astronauts

AR Rahman returns home after hospitalisation
AR Rahman returns home after hospitalisation

Renowned music director A R Rahman has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai. Sources say he is doing fine, but details about his hospitalization are not yet available.

Man beaten to death during Holi celebration over loud music
Man beaten to death during Holi celebration over loud music

"Deepu Kewat was playing loud music on DJ (popular term for sound amplifiers) as part of Holi celebrations. His neighbour Shankar Kewat requested him to lower the volume since his children were studying for exams. In response, Deepu and...

Assam Congress leader held for post on BJP leaders
Assam Congress leader held for post on BJP leaders

Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh was arrested on Saturday for a social media post questioning the status of cases registered against three senior BJP leaders, including a former state chief and two serving MLAs. The arrest came...

Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins
Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque begins

The Allahabad high court on March 12 directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque within one week.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD