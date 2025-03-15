HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Explosion outside temple in Amritsar

Sat, 15 March 2025
12:31
Image only for representation
An explosion took place outside a temple in Amritsar, damaging its walls and shattering its window panes, officials said on Saturday.

While no one was hurt in the incident, it has caused panic among the residents in the Khandwala area of Amritsar.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two unidentified persons coming to the Thakur Dwar temple on a motorcycle.

After waiting for a few seconds, one of them throws some explosive material towards the temple and then they flee the spot.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police were informed about the incident around 2 am by the temple priest.

He said he and other senior officials reached the spot. Bhullar said police teams were trying to trace the men involved in the blast and added that they would soon be nabbed.

A forensic team has collected samples from the spot, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Notably, there have been many incidents of explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four months.  -- PTI

