TMC flags CCTV lapses in strong rooms

16:48

On Saturday, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) filed an official complaint against the Returning Officer at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging 'unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers'.





The centre is currently being used as a strong room for storing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with counting scheduled for May 4.

Meanwhile, 15 polling stations across the Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies in the South 24 Parganas district started voting early on Saturday.





The Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered repolling following certain irregularities.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja on Sunday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its response to allegations of irregularities in strong rooms, stating that the party had highlighted 'loopholes in the system' that cannot be dismissed as baseless.Addressing the issue to the reporters, Panja said the party had raised specific concerns regarding security arrangements and surveillance gaps, which, according to her, point to serious lapses that need to be addressed."The failure that was there, we showed it. There are loopholes in the system. So in the end, you had to make arrangements for it. But they shouldn't have said that what the TMC is saying is baseless...," she said.She further alleged that there were deficiencies in CCTV coverage inside strong rooms, particularly where postal ballots were stored, raising concerns over transparency and monitoring."What we are saying is the truth: that the postal ballots that were kept in the room, there was no CCTV in it. If there is no CCTV, we will not be able to see it. This is also the truth. CCTV is not working in strong rooms in different districts, and there is a disruption. You will not be able to see the pictures in between. There will be suspicions...," Panja said.Meanwhile, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and TMC have raised concerns over alleged irregularities in strong room security, including claims of unauthorised access.The BJP had earlier lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar Subdivisional Officer (SDO), alleging that a strong room was opened without permission. In the ongoing inquiry, at least six officials have been suspended.Earlier on Friday, the Trinamool Congress had organised a sit-in near the centre after alleging unauthorised access to the strong room.Yesterday, re-polling was done at Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district amid heavy security deployment by the Rapid Action Force (RAF).Meanwhile, according to EC, fresh repolling has been given in Falta 'on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29'. --