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US-returned man jumps from Gurugram high-rise after marital dispute

Sun, 03 May 2026
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A 45-year-old man who had recently returned from the US died allegedly by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of a high-rise building in Sector 65 here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Nishant, a resident of M3M Emerald Hills Society, had come to Gurugram on April 28 after allegedly becoming depressed following a dispute with his wife, police said.

No suicide note was found at the scene, they said.

The man had been married for 12 years and was working in the US with his wife while his parents reside in Gurugram.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Nishant had been facing marital issues, which reportedly led to depression.

He returned to Gurugram and allegedly took the extreme step on Saturday evening at around 7.30 pm, by jumping from his society building, police said.

Police reached the spot upon receiving information and sent the body for a post-mortem examination, after which it was handed over to the family.

A senior police officer said that a probe is underway, adding that the family has not blamed anyone for the incident so far.  -- PTI

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