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Blast in Manipur on 3rd anniversary of violence

Sun, 03 May 2026
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Suspected militants triggered a bomb explosion in Imphal West district near the Imphal airport on Sunday, the third anniversary of ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, officials said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported in the blast that occurred near a crematorium at Malom under Singjamei police station, less than a kilometre from the Imphal Airport.

The incident site is also close to a camp of the Territorial Army.

Following the explosion, the area has been secured, and the situation remains under close monitoring, officials said, adding that an investigation has been underway.

The Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), a banned outfit, claimed responsibility for the 11.50 am blast.

In a statement, the KCP said that it triggered the explosion to protest frequent bandhs, blockades and shutdowns in the state, which have been affecting normal life.

Ethnic clashes have left at least 260 people dead and thousands of residents homeless since 2023.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities started on May 3, 2023, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

President's rule was imposed in the state on February 13 last year after the BJP-led government headed by Biren Singh resigned on February 9, following months of ethnic violence.

The 60-member assembly, which has tenure till 2027, had been put on suspended animation after President's rule was imposed. It was revoked on February 4, hours before the formation of a new state government with BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh as the chief minister.  -- PTI

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