Rupee falls 26 paise to close at 85.76 against US dollar

Mon, 30 June 2025
21:45
image
The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day in the negative territory, down 26 paise at 85.76 against the US dollar on Monday, on weak domestic equities and a bounce back in crude oil prices. 

Forex traders said the rupee opened in the positive on improved global risk sentiments, however, a negative trend in domestic equities dented investor sentiments and dragged down the local unit. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.48 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 85.44 and low of 85.77 before settling at 85.76, down 26 paise from its previous close. 

On Friday, the rupee rose 22 paise to close at 85.50 against the greenback. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shubhanshu to interact with students, ISRO engineers
LIVE! Shubhanshu to interact with students, ISRO engineers

BRICS to back India on terror, condemn Pahalgam attack
BRICS to back India on terror, condemn Pahalgam attack

The formulations in the declaration in reference to terrorism is going to be to our "satisfaction", Dammu Ravi, secretary (economic relations) in the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

4 people shot dead in Manipur; Kuki group claims role
4 people shot dead in Manipur; Kuki group claims role

Preliminary reports suggested that they were shot from a point-blank range, another official in the Churachandpur district headquarters said.

Kolkata law college suspends classes indefinitely
Kolkata law college suspends classes indefinitely

The authorities of the South Calcutta Law College, where a student was allegedly by an alumnus and two of her seniors, decided to suspend classes for all students for an indefinite period, a notification issued on Monday said.

Pak, China to form new bloc to replace SAARC?
Pak, China to form new bloc to replace SAARC?

According to sources, India would be invited to the new proposed forum, while countries like Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Afghanistan are expected to be part of the grouping.

