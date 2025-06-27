HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
After Pahalgam killings, multi-tier security for Amarnath

Fri, 27 June 2025
14:06
A multi-tier security setup is being put in place for the annual Amarnath Yatra, with more than 180 companies of paramilitary forces deployed in the Jammu region, officials said. 

The 38-day-long yatra is scheduled to start on July 3 from the twin routes the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in the Ganderbal district leading to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath. 

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the Jammu-based Bhagwati Nagar base camp a day before the start of the yatra. "The administration is ready and committed to ensuring a successful yatra this year. Jammu and Kashmir Police has made multi-tier security arrangements for the yatra," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti told reporters. 

Tuti, who along with divisional commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements, including security, for the yatra, said, "Just like we have been providing security in previous years, this year, even better arrangements are being made, whether in terms of the number of paramilitary forces, deployment in sensitive areas, or CCTV surveillance. Compared to earlier, more vigilant and multi-layered security is being ensured." -- PTI

