Cops find CCTV footage in Gopalpur gang rape case

Mon, 23 June 2025
22:08
image
The Odisha Crime Branch, which is investigating the alleged gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur sea beach, have seized pieces of digital evidence against the 10 accused people, a senior officer said on Monday.

The pieces of evidence such as CCTV footage and mobile phone communication were sent to the State Forensic Laboratory (SFL), after getting its report, the charge sheet will be filed in the case, he said.

Ten people, including four minors, were accused of raping a 20-year-old college student and assaulting her male friend on the beach in Ganjam district on June 15 evening.

The police arrested all the accused and the investigation into the case was later handed over to the CID Crime Branch.

Of them, the adults are now in judicial custody while the minors are lodged in juvenile homes.

DG of the Crime Branch, Vinaytosh Mishra, told reporters that the investigators have seized mobile phones of all 10 accused persons and CCTV footage related to the crime.

DNA profiling of the accused persons has already been done, he said.

"We are collecting both direct and circumstantial evidence. Nowadays digital evidence has become crucial to convict the accused persons," Mishra said. 

The digital evidence has been sent to the State Forensic Laboratory (SFL) and after getting its report, the charge sheet will be filed, he said. If needed, the police would bring the accused persons again on remand, he said.

About the rape survivor, Mishra said, "We are providing psychological support to the victim. She will also be provided compensation as per norms." 

Earlier in the day, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Odisha chief secretary and the DGP, seeking a detailed report on the case within two weeks.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women directed the Odisha DGP for a swift and time-bound investigation into the case, provide free medical and psychological support to the victim and pay compensation to her. -- PTI

