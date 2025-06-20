HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Iran opens airspace exclusively to evacuate Indians

Fri, 20 June 2025
16:55
image
Iran has opened its otherwise closed airspace exclusively for Indian evacuation flights. At least 1,000 Indian students stranded in conflict-hit Iranian cities are expected to land in Delhi in the next two days as part of the government's emergency evacuation programme, Operation Sindhu, reports NDTV.

The first flight is due to land at 11:00 PM IST tonight. The second and third flights are scheduled for Saturday, one in the morning and another in the evening. The Iranian airspace remains closed to most international flights following ongoing missile exchanges and drone attacks involving Israeli and Iranian forces. India has been granted an exclusive corridor to carry out the evacuation of its students. 

