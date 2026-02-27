HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'BJP supporters must be writhing in deep shame'

Fri, 27 February 2026
15:11
An emotional Kejriwal greets supporters after the verdict
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday expressed strong support for former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming recent developments in the national capital a vindication of truth and justice.

In a social media post, Yadav said, "Today, in Delhi, both truth and justice stand alongside the esteemed former Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji. No accusation can ever be so grand that it shrouds the truth. Every honest soul will breathe a sigh of hopeful relief, while BJP supporters must be writhing in deep shame and profound self-reproach. The BJP has betrayed the residents of Delhi."

The SP chief further criticised certain religious figures, alleging misuse of their positions to malign governments and political figures.

"Those duplicitous, so-called devout Hindu Shankaracharya ji, sadhus, saints, and ascetics--who commit the grievous sin of levelling false charges even against them--how far might they go to defame any government, party, or individual? No decent person could even imagine it," he added.

Yadav also took a dig at the BJP, linking its ideological lineage to colonial-era activities.

"Before independence, those 'comrades-in-arms' of the current powers-that-be who colluded with the nation's enemies, who worked as informants against the freedom fighters -- dragging them to the gallows -- and who, in their underground roles as apologists for the imperialists bent on enslaving the country, played their parts through deceit and subterfuge: those cunning ideologues of the BJP have no face left to show anyone today. For the BJP, this news is nothing short of a 'moral death sentence.'"

Earlier today, the Rouse Avenue Court discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The court refused to take cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge sheet.

The court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated.

The court noted that the allegations "failed judicial scrutiny" and found "no criminal intent" on the part of Manish Sisodia. It further stated that the conspiracy theory "cannot survive against one constitutional authority."

The CBI said that it will appeal the decision of the court. -- ANI

