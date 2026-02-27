HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi, Shah must apologise to country: Kejriwal on acquittal

Fri, 27 February 2026
Share:
16:34
image
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the party office to address the media after his acquittal in the Delhi excise policy case.

"Today, the court in its 600-page order has said that there is not the slightest evidence to even have a case in this matter," Kejriwal says.

"Two people, PM Modi and Amit Shah, hatched this conspiracy to finish Aam Aadmi Party. Today, they should apologise to the country....I have only earned honesty, not money.

"I challenge Modi ji to hold elections in Delhi again. I can say with confidence that if they get more than 10 seats, I will leave politics."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi, Shah must apologise to country: Kejriwal on acquittal
LIVE! Modi, Shah must apologise to country: Kejriwal on acquittal

Kejriwal verdict: Court says CBI case 'unfit to proceed'
Kejriwal verdict: Court says CBI case 'unfit to proceed'

The court noted that after an exhaustive review of voluminous documents and statements of nearly 300 witnesses over more than two months, there was no legally admissible material connecting the accused to any criminal misconduct.

Tremors trigger panic in Kolkata after Bangladesh quake
Tremors trigger panic in Kolkata after Bangladesh quake

Earthquake tremors were felt in Kolkata and adjacent districts of West Bengal after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Bangladesh. People rushed out of buildings in panic, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Avimukteshwaranand offers to undergo narco test
Avimukteshwaranand offers to undergo narco test

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has stated his willingness to undergo a narco analysis test to help establish the truth in the sexual abuse case registered against him under the POCSO Act. He maintains his innocence and alleges the...

Infiltration Surges Along India-Myanmar Border
Infiltration Surges Along India-Myanmar Border

23,926 infiltrators were arrested across various border regions between 2014 and 2025.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO