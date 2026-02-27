Modi, Shah must apologise to country: Kejriwal on acquittal

16:34

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the party office to address the media after his acquittal in the Delhi excise policy case.





"Today, the court in its 600-page order has said that there is not the slightest evidence to even have a case in this matter," Kejriwal says.





"Two people, PM Modi and Amit Shah, hatched this conspiracy to finish Aam Aadmi Party. Today, they should apologise to the country....I have only earned honesty, not money.





"I challenge Modi ji to hold elections in Delhi again. I can say with confidence that if they get more than 10 seats, I will leave politics."