HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kejriwal already got political response from people: BJP

Fri, 27 February 2026
Share:
15:42
image
The BJP said on Friday that though a court has acquitted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for "lack of evidence" in a case involving the Delhi excise policy, the people of the national capital have already given him a "political response on political grounds" and the probe agency will now decide its next course of action based on technical grounds. 

Asked about the court acquitting Kejriwal, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also said it is a "technical matter" and the party will come up with a "structured response" on the court's judgment, after studying it. A Delhi court on Friday discharged former chief minister Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the politically-charged liquor-policy case, pulling the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) up by saying that it had found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy. Among the 21 people given a clean chit in the case is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha. 

Coming down heavily on the CBI, special judge Jitendra Singh refused to take cognisance of the federal agency's chargesheet against them. It also observed that the case did not withstand judicial scrutiny, especially when the CBI sought to construct a narrative of conspiracy on mere conjectures. Asked about the acquittal of Kejriwal and the others in the case, Trivedi said, "The lower court has acquitted them for lack of evidence. It is a technical matter." 

"The people of Delhi have given him (Kejriwal) a political response on political grounds. The agency concerned will decide its next course of action on technical grounds," the Rajya Sabha MP told a press conference at the BJP headquarters. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi, Shah must apologise to country: Kejriwal on acquittal
LIVE! Modi, Shah must apologise to country: Kejriwal on acquittal

Kejriwal verdict: Court says CBI case 'unfit to proceed'
Kejriwal verdict: Court says CBI case 'unfit to proceed'

The court noted that after an exhaustive review of voluminous documents and statements of nearly 300 witnesses over more than two months, there was no legally admissible material connecting the accused to any criminal misconduct.

Tremors trigger panic in Kolkata after Bangladesh quake
Tremors trigger panic in Kolkata after Bangladesh quake

Earthquake tremors were felt in Kolkata and adjacent districts of West Bengal after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Bangladesh. People rushed out of buildings in panic, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Avimukteshwaranand offers to undergo narco test
Avimukteshwaranand offers to undergo narco test

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has stated his willingness to undergo a narco analysis test to help establish the truth in the sexual abuse case registered against him under the POCSO Act. He maintains his innocence and alleges the...

Infiltration Surges Along India-Myanmar Border
Infiltration Surges Along India-Myanmar Border

23,926 infiltrators were arrested across various border regions between 2014 and 2025.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO