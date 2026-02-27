Kejriwal already got political response from people: BJP

15:42





Asked about the court acquitting Kejriwal, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also said it is a "technical matter" and the party will come up with a "structured response" on the court's judgment, after studying it. A Delhi court on Friday discharged former chief minister Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the politically-charged liquor-policy case, pulling the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) up by saying that it had found no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy. Among the 21 people given a clean chit in the case is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha.





Coming down heavily on the CBI, special judge Jitendra Singh refused to take cognisance of the federal agency's chargesheet against them. It also observed that the case did not withstand judicial scrutiny, especially when the CBI sought to construct a narrative of conspiracy on mere conjectures. Asked about the acquittal of Kejriwal and the others in the case, Trivedi said, "The lower court has acquitted them for lack of evidence. It is a technical matter."





"The people of Delhi have given him (Kejriwal) a political response on political grounds. The agency concerned will decide its next course of action on technical grounds," the Rajya Sabha MP told a press conference at the BJP headquarters. -- PTI

