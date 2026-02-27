Indefinite jail based on allegations punitive: Court on Kejriwal

16:12





It highlighted that a procedure permitting prolonged or indefinite incarceration based on a provisional and untested allegation risked "degenerating into a punitive process" and raised a "concern of considerable constitutional significance", where individual liberty was "imperilled" by invoking the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.





In the 598-page order, Special Judge Jitendra Singh said, "This court is increasingly confronted with a grave and recurring dilemma, wherein the liberty of an individual stands imperilled on account of prosecutions initiated under the PMLA, premised upon a presumption that the alleged amount constitutes 'proceeds of crime' arising out of a scheduled (predicate) offence."





He said the issue assumed heightened significance where an accused was arrested for the offence of money laundering and thereafter required to surmount the stringent twin conditions prescribed for the grant of bail, resulting in prolonged incarceration even at the pre-trial stage.





"It is noticed that, in several cases, the Enforcement Directorate proceeds to file a prosecution complaint primarily to obviate the statutory consequence of default bail, without the investigation in the scheduled offence having attained finality," the judge said.





He said that often it was noticed that the investigation into the predicate offence remained inconclusive, and even the final report was awaited. "This court itself is a witness to a case where the proceedings relating to money laundering have reached the final stage of arguments on charge, whereas, in the predicate offence, the investigation is still underway to determine whether any offence has been committed at all," the judge said.





He observed it was noteworthy that the accused persons in the PMLA case had been in custody for a significant period. "This anomalous situation gives rise to serious legal and constitutional concerns, as the continuation of proceedings under the PMLA remains contingent upon the very survival of the scheduled offence," Judge Singh said.





He said that despite the settled legal position that the offence of money laundering cannot independently subsist and requires the foundational edifice of a legally sustainable predicate offence, the prevailing practice revealed a disturbing inversion. In such cases, coercive powers of arrest and prolonged custody were invoked even before the foundational facts relating to the scheduled offence were judicially tested, observed the judge.





He said, "This results in a situation where an individual is deprived of personal liberty on the strength of an allegation whose legal sustainability remains uncertain and contingent upon a future outcome in a parallel investigation." Judge Singh underlined that a procedure permitting prolonged or indefinite incarceration based on a provisional and untested allegation was fraught with the risk of "degenerating into a punitive process" rather than being a regulatory or investigative one. -- PTI

Discharging former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case, the court on Friday observed that the judicial task was not to secure a convenient outcome or to endorse a dominant narrative, but to uphold the rule of law.