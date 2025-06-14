HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ram Darbar at Ayodhya temple opens for devotees

Sat, 14 June 2025
Share:
12:44
image
The Ram Darbar installed on the first floor of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was thrown open for devotees on Saturday, officials said.
 
Beginning Saturday, devotees visiting the Ram Mandir can access the Ram Darbar, after a decision to this effect was taken by the temple trust late on Friday evening.

Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that since the decision was made late in the evening, only a limited number of passes for two slots -- from 5 pm to 7 pm and from 7 pm to 9 pm -- have been arranged for the visits on Saturday.

After a meeting with the local administration, Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, granted approval for devotees to visit the Ram Darbar, Mishra said.

Similar to the passes issued for Ram Lalla's darshan, passes will be made available for those wishing to visit the Ram Darbar, he said.

The consecration of Ram Darbar -- Lord Rama in his royal form -- along with the installation of idols in eight newly-built temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was held on June 5, marking a major step towards the completion of the grand temple that has been at the intersection of political and religious discourse for decades.

Mishra said 300 passes will be available for each of the two-hour time slots -- from 7 to 9 am, 9 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 3 pm, 3 pm to 5 pm, 5 to 7 pm, and 7 pm to 9 pm.

The district administration and the temple trust have both been assigned 150 passes each. Among these, 100 passes are for 'special darshan', and 50 for 'easy access darshan', Mishra said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19
Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19

The rocket flight was aborted in order to plug the liquid oxygen leak identified during post-static fire Falcon 9 rocket inspections.

LIVE! Shubhanshu Shukla to fly to ISS on June 19
LIVE! Shubhanshu Shukla to fly to ISS on June 19

Israeli military apologises for map showing J-K in Pakistan
Israeli military apologises for map showing J-K in Pakistan

The IDF admitted that the map "fails to precisely depict borders".

'Very Important Birds Don't Appear In The Flight Path'
'Very Important Birds Don't Appear In The Flight Path'

'The speed at which an aircraft lands or takes off, even a single object can work as a bullet.'

Celebration cut short: Woman's b'day journey ends in tragedy
Celebration cut short: Woman's b'day journey ends in tragedy

For Harpreet, a 28-year-old IT professional working in Bengaluru, the journey to London was meant to be a joyous reunion as her husband, Robbie Hora, also an IT professional, awaited her arrival there.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD