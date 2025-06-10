Average Apartment Loading Grows In Top Cities

10:10





In residential apartments, the average loading factor is the difference between the super-built-up area and the carpet area.





This means that the homebuyers are paying 40 per cent of their total homebuying money for the common areas like elevators, lobbies, clubhouses, staircases, terraces, gyms, and other amenities in Q1CY25, against 31 per cent in 2019.





Dr Prashant Thakur, regional director & head - Research & Advisory, Anarock Group, said, "While Rera now requires developers to mention the total carpet area provided to homebuyers, no law currently limits the loading factor in projects. Q1 2025 readings show that 60 per cent of the total space within their apartment homebuyers in the top seven cities pay for is now liveable space, and the remaining 40 per cent is common areas -- elevators, lobbies, staircases, clubhouses, amenities, terraces, and so on. The average loading percentage was 31 per cent back in 2019."







Among the top seven cities, Bengaluru has seen the highest percentile jump in average loading over the last seven years, from 30 per cent in 2019 to 41 per cent in Q1CY25.

Amid rising demand for state-of-the-art amenities within housing projects, the loading factor has grown to 40 per cent in the first quarter of the 2025 calendar year (Q1CY25) from 31 per cent in 2019 across the top Indian cities, according to research by Anarock.