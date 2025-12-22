HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Microphone glitch during TMC meet prompts Mamata to suspect 'sabotage'

Mon, 22 December 2025
16:20
A microphone failure briefly stalled West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's address at a meeting of TMC booth level agents here on Monday, drawing an angry reaction from the CM, who suspected "sabotage" and warned of action.

As the technical snag surfaced during the meeting, Banerjee reacted sharply, questioning the role of the police and party workers in ensuring smooth arrangements, and noting that the disruption cannot be dismissed as routine.

"Why don't the microphones work at the stadium? This is your responsibility. Why isn't the police keeping a watch? Why aren't party workers helping? Is this sabotage? Why does this happen every day? I will take action this time," a visibly miffed Banerjee said.

The meeting, convened by Banerjee on Monday afternoon and attended by party BLAs at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, had begun as scheduled.

However, midway through her address, the microphone system failed, triggering a stern response from the Trinamool Congress supremo.

The issue was resolved swiftly, allowing the meeting to resume within minutes. -- PTI 

