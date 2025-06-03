HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets extend losses for 3rd session

Tue, 03 June 2025
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday, weighed down by a widespread selloff amid renewed foreign fund outflows and growing geopolitical uncertainties. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 636.24 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 80,737.51. During the day, it dropped 798.66 points or 0.98 per cent to 80,575.09. The NSE Nifty plunged 174.10 points or 0.70 per cent to 24,542.50. 

From the Sensex firms, Adani Ports declined 2.42 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Eternal, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the only gainer in the pack. Adani Group's 10 listed companies ended lower. -- PTI

LIVE! Not correct to talk of Indian losses: CDC on Op Sindoor

Apology could've saved the situation, HC tells Kamal Haasan

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday strongly criticised actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan for his recent remark suggesting that "Kannada was born out of Tamil", and observed that a "single apology could have resolved the situation."

India can engage in dialogue with Pak if...: Tharoor

The problem in holding talks with Pakistan is not the language but finding a common vision for decency and peace, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday, stressing that New Delhi can engage in dialogue with Islamabad if it takes...

Over 200 prisoners escape from Pak jail after earthquake

ne inmate was killed, and three paramilitary Frontier Corps personnel and one jail staff were injured in the Monday night incident in Karachi's Malir jail, Geo News reported.

'What if China stops Brahmaputra water?': Assam CM says...

He clarified that though China has not announced any such move, but even if it happens, it would in fact help mitigate the annual Assam floods.

