'AIADMK chief Palaniswami likely to support TVK'

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AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami/File image





However, the TVK requires the support of an additional 12 members to demonstrate its majority. The party is in talks with many parties in the state, including the Congress. -- PTI

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA-elect Leemarose Martin on Tuesday claimed that the party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was in talks to provide support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor-turned politician Vijay to form a stable government.The talks are going between the two leaders, she further claimed, while speaking to reporters at Lalgudi.Leemarose is the wife of "lottery baron" Santiago Martin and won a closely contested race in the Lalgudi assembly constituency in Tiruchi district. Her son-in-law, Aadhav Arjuna, representing TVK, won from the Villivakkam assembly constituency in Chennai.The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, launched in 2024, performed impressively securing 108 seats out of 234 assembly constituencies in the state, in its maiden electoral debut.