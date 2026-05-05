Amitabh Bachchan mourns death of his fan from Prayagraj

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He described the death of his fan as "the most difficult and painful moment" of his life and offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.



Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our dearly loved Ef Shalini Singh, from Allahabad ( PrayagRaj ). It has ever been the most difficult and painful moment of expression in words of such passings. And we take recourse in giving our love, prayers and condolences. I pray, we all pray for the departed soul, and for it the calm and peace it has always deserved. In grief."



Amitabh Bachchan had paid glowing tributes to legendary Asha Bhosle, who passed away last month.



In a blog post, Big B wrote, "Sorrow and grief.. An entire era .. an incredible .. a phenomenal, astounding, prodigious, presence... lost yesterday.. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji, has left us."



Noting that he remains in "immense grief", the actor observed how the legacy of Asha Bhosle continues to reign.



"Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music.. The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us.. Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised," Amitabh Bachchan added. -- ANI

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his sorrow over the death of his fan, who he regarded as a part of his "extended family."Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan mourned the death of his fan named Shalini Singh, who hailed from Prayagraj.