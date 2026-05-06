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US to close Peshawar consulate over safety issues

Wed, 06 May 2026
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09:31
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The US Department of State on Wednesday announced the phased closure of its Consulate General in Peshawar, citing safety concerns for its diplomatic personnel and better resource management.

"The U.S. Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the U.S. Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad. This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management," the department said in a statement.

The statement added that while the physical presence in Peshawar is being reduced, the US will continue to engage meaningfully with stakeholders in Pakistan to "advance the interests of the American people".

"While our physical presence in Peshawar is changing, the Administration's policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast. We will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people," it said.

The department further stated that its embassy in Islamabad and consulates in Lahore and Karachi will remain active.

The development comes after unrest in Pakistan on March 1, which followed Israeli-US strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At least nine people died after clashes between protesters and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi, Dawn News reported.

Later, on March 3, the Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and family members from its consulates in Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan due to safety risks. -- ANI

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US to close consulate in Peshawar citing personnel's safety
US to close consulate in Peshawar citing personnel's safety

The State Department spokesperson said the US will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people.

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