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Bangladesh's ruling BNP hails BJP's historic Bengal win

Wed, 06 May 2026
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In a move signalling a potential shift in regional dynamics, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday formally extended its congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following its electoral victory in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Azizul Baree Helal, information secretary of the BNP, praised the BJP's performance under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari.

"I congratulate the winner, Suvendu Adhikari's BJP party. I think this victory of the BJP, under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari, will ensure the relationship between West Bengal and the Bangladesh government remains the same as before, in a good manner. The relationship will be built up. I congratulate the BJP's win", said Azizul Baree Helal.

The endorsement highlighted a rare moment of diplomatic optimism regarding long-standing transboundary disputes between Dhaka and Kolkata. Helal emphasised that the power shift could stabilise and enhance the bilateral rapport between Bangladesh and West Bengal.

The most significant takeaway from the BNP's statement involves the Teesta Water Sharing Treaty, a project that has been stalled for over a decade. Helal pointed directly to the outgoing Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership as the primary obstacle to progress.

The BNP claimed Mamata Banerjee's previous administration was the "impediment" to the Teesta Barrage agreement. The party believes that with Suvendu Adhikari at the helm in West Bengal, the state government will now align with the Modi administration's existing desire to finalise the treaty. -- ANI

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